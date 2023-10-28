The splendour of Cham cultural heritage
The awe-inspiring Po Klong Garai Tower Complex, nestled in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan, stands as a special national monument adorned with an array of captivating Cham ceramic motifs. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
Falling on the first day of the seventh month of the Cham calendar, Kate is the biggest festival of the year for the Cham Brahman people. It reminds the ethnic minority community of their ancient gods and delivers wishes for bumper harvests and the growth of all beings. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
Tourists visiting Bau Truc pottery-making village - the oldest of its kind in Southeast Asia. Villagers have retained the method of producing pottery entirely by hand, and are now making efforts to develop new ceramic lines and promote the application of information technology in product sales. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
The My Nghiep brocade weaving village in Phuoc Dan town, Ninh Phuoc district, in Ninh Thuan province, is the oldest craft village of the Cham ethnic minority people. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
Artisans from the Bau Truc pottery village creating their unique products. (Photo: VPA/VNA)