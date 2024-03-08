The project with an investment of 5.5 million USD from Thai and Australian investors is the first foreign-invested one that has been implemented in the province this year.(Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The Top Solutions Joint Stocks Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its grease plant with an investment of 5.5 million USD at Phuoc Nam Industrial Park in Thuan Nam district, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on March 8.

The project with an investment of 5.5 million USD from Thai and Australian investors is the first foreign-invested one that has been implemented in the province this year.

Doan Ngoc Tu from the company said the project, aiming to produce and import kinds of grease used for industrial machines, is expected to go operational by the end of this year.

Head of the Management Board of Industrial Parks of Ninh Thuan province Su Dinh Vinh said that the project is hoped to bring great benefits to investors, and positively contribute to improving industrial production value and commodity export revenue of the province.

Moreover, it will create more jobs for local workers, increase revenue for the provincial state budget, and contribute to the socio-economic development of Ninh Thuan province in the coming years.

He urged investors to focus resources to implement the project and comply with the laws on planning, land, investment, construction, environmental protection, and other relevant laws.



The investors, consulting units, and contractors were also asked to strictly comply with construction standards and regulations, and ensure work safety and environmental sanitation./.