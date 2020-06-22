No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
People entering Vietnam brought to concentrated quarantine facilities (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 6am on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the 349 confirmed cases so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
No fatalities have been recorded so far, while 327 patient, or 93.7 percent of the total cases, have been given the all-clear.
A total of 6,519 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine at hospitals, medical stations and at home.
Among 22 active patients, two have tested negative for the coronavirus once while four negative at least twice.
According to the steering committee, Vietnam has well controlled the disease, but there remains a high risk of the disease breaking out again, in view of the complicated pandemic situation in other countries.
The committee requires disease prevention and control forces to stay vigilant to deal with possible new situations.
People are advised to continue following prevention measures in the new normal state./.