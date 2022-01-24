No more movement control order for Malaysia: PM
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given the government’s assurance that there will be neither travel ban nor Movement Control Order (MCO) during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, one of the biggest holidays in Malaysia.
Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to ensure that people adhere to a movement control order in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 19, 2020. (Photo: AP)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given the government’s assurance that there will be neither travel ban nor Movement Control Order (MCO) during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, one of the biggest holidays in Malaysia.
Economic and social sectors, as well as interstate travel, had been allowed to return to normal, the PM said, adding that if there was an increase in cases in certain localities, the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) targeted approach would be used.
He urged people to not be complacent, and need to continue to curb COVID-19 transmission, even if the country plans to live with the virus in the future. He also hoped cases will continue to drop to below 1,000 so that Malaysia can declare COVID-19 as an epidemic, not pandemic.
As of January 22, over 10.56 million adults in Malaysia, or 45.1 percent of the total, have received COVID-19 booster doses. Some 97.9 percent of Malaysian adults have been double vaccinated while the number for children aged 12 – 17 is 88.3 percent./.