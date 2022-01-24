World Inflation in Laos reaches 5.3 percent in December 2021 The inflation rate in Laos in December was higher than any other months in 2021, climbing to 5.3 percent, directly impacting the cost of living in the country.

World Thailand's exports expand 17 percent in 2021 Thailand's exports rose by 24.2 percent year-on-year in December 2021, helping the country's growth in the year as a whole hit 17.1 percent, the highest in 11 years, reported the Bangkok Post.

World Traveloka joins ride-hailing services Traveloka, the largest online travel start-up in Southeast Asia, has expanded into ride-hailing as part of its plan to become an all-encompassing digital platform, heating up the super app race in the region.

World Canadian PM extends Tet greetings to Vietnamese living in Canada In Canada, Tet is an occasion to honour the immeasurable contributions by the Vietnamese-Canadian community, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his greetings to Vietnamese expats living in Canada during a get-together on January 22.