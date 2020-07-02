Society All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4 The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Health COVID-19 positive cases down to 11 Vietnam has gone through 76 consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases recorded in the community on July 1 morning, with the number of positive cases reducing to 11.