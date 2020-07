– Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on July 2, marking the 77th straight day without local transmission, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has reported.Of 355 infections, 215 were imported and quarantined upon their arrivals.Up to 13,085 who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine. Of them, 105 are in hospitals, 12,107 in other facilities and 873 at homes.The same day, four patients were given the all-clear at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They will continue staying in quarantine for health monitoring for the next 14 daysSo far, 340 out of 355 positive to SARS-CoV-2 in the country have recovered, accounting for 95.8 percent, and there is no death.Among 15 patients under treatment, three tested negative to the virus at least twice./.