No new COVID-19 cases on July 2, four more recover
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on July 2, marking the 77th straight day without local transmission, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has reported.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on July 2, marking the 77th straight day without local transmission, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has reported.
Of 355 infections, 215 were imported and quarantined upon their arrivals.
Up to 13,085 who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine. Of them, 105 are in hospitals, 12,107 in other facilities and 873 at homes.
The same day, four patients were given the all-clear at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They will continue staying in quarantine for health monitoring for the next 14 days
So far, 340 out of 355 positive to SARS-CoV-2 in the country have recovered, accounting for 95.8 percent, and there is no death.
Among 15 patients under treatment, three tested negative to the virus at least twice./.
Of 355 infections, 215 were imported and quarantined upon their arrivals.
Up to 13,085 who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine. Of them, 105 are in hospitals, 12,107 in other facilities and 873 at homes.
The same day, four patients were given the all-clear at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They will continue staying in quarantine for health monitoring for the next 14 days
So far, 340 out of 355 positive to SARS-CoV-2 in the country have recovered, accounting for 95.8 percent, and there is no death.
Among 15 patients under treatment, three tested negative to the virus at least twice./.