Health No new COVID-19 cases to report on March 21 morning Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am March 21, and the death toll remains at 35, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Only one imported case of COVID-19 reported on March 20 Vietnam recorded one imported case of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 20, raising the national count to 2,572, according to the Health Ministry.

Health More than 30,900 Vietnamese vaccinated against COVID-19 No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 12 hours to 6am March 20, while more than 30,900 people have received shots of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Health Ministry.

Health One imported COVID-19 case recorded on March 19 afternoon Vietnam detected an imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 19, according to the Ministry of Health.