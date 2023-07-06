Society Youngsters’ role in implementing SDGs in Vietnam highlighted A conference was held in Hanoi on July 5 to discuss the role of the youth in the implementation of sustainable development goals in Vietnam.

Society Hanoi to offer public bicycle service from September From September, people in Hanoi can enjoy public bicycle service at a cost from 5,000-10,000 VND (0.21-0.42 USD) for 30 minutes of use, Do Ba Dan, Chairman of Tri Nam Group, the investor in the project, said on July 5.

Society Steering committee requests new mindset, methods in external information service The Steering Committee on External Information Service held a conference at the headquarters of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Hanoi on July 5 to review its first-half performance and lay out tasks for the remaining months of this year.

Society Ceremony marks Hoa Hao Buddhism’s 84th anniversary The representative board of Hoa Hao Buddhism in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 held a ceremony to celebrate the religion’s 84th anniversary (May 18, 1939 - 2023).