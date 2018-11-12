Wildfires are raging through California, the US, killing at least 25 people as of November 11. (Source: Xinhua/VNA)

– There has been no report on any Vietnamese national among the deaths caused by the wildfires that are raging through California, the US, killing at least 25 people as of November 11, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.The embassy and the Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco are keeping a close watch on the situation, and coordinating with competent local agencies and Vietnamese communities to get updates on the incident and support Vietnamese citizens in California when necessary.In case of emergency, it is recommended to contact the embassy via the hotline ( 1) 202 716 8666.The embassy has also issued a notice expressing its sympathy over the great human and property losses to hundreds of thousands of residents living in areas affected by the flames.The embassy expressed its belief that California’s authorities, local competent agencies and people will soon control the fire and overcome its consequences to stabilise their lives.-VNA