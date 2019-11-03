Politics PM attends 22nd ASEAN-China Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit in Bangkok on November 3.

World Leaders highlight progress in ASEAN-India strategic partnership Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shared other leaders’ view on the progress in the ASEAN-India strategic partnership at a summit between the two sides in Bangkok on November 3 morning.

World ASEAN leaders expect breakthrough in RCEP negotiations Leaders of the Southeast Asian countries met for a second day on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand, hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).