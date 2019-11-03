Number of foreign tourists to Indonesia declines
The number of foreign tourists to Indonesia reached only 1.4 million in September, down 10.10 percent from the previous month, according to Statistics Indonesia.
Bali - a destination in Indonesia popular among foreign tourists (Source: rimagasht.com)
Since the beginning of this year, Indonesia has welcomed 12.27 million foreign visitors, a year-on-year rise of 2.63 percent.
However, the figure is still far behind the government’s target of serving 20 million foreigners by the end of the year.
Malaysia, China, Singapore, Australia and East Timor had the largest number of tourists to Indonesia between January and September./.