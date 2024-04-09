Culture - Sports Efforts made to seek UNESCO’s recognition for Con Moong Cave Experts and scientists looked into the building of a dossier for Con Moong Cave in the central province of Thanh Hoa, seeking the UNESCO’s recognition as a world heritage site, at a symposium on April 8.

Culture - Sports 12th-century ancient road unearthed at My Son Sanctuary An ancient road dating back to the 12th century has freshly been discovered in an excavation on architectural ruins at the east side of Tower K within the My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam.