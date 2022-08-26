Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang and US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper at the reception. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang always welcomes US enterprises to invest in the city, especially in hi-tech, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang has said.



During a reception in Da Nang on August 26 for US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, Quang said Da Nang now has one of the top three national hi-tech parks and is looking to receive capital from global investors.



The city is preparing to develop human resources, specifically developing the University of Da Nang and building another quality vocational training centre, he said.

The official expressed his belief that the ambassador will continue introducing more US companies and investors to the city.



For his part, Knapper described Da Nang as an important city in US-Vietnam relations.



Da Nang has created a good investment environment to attracting more US firms, he said, adding that he had visited the Sunshine aerospace aviation component factory invested by the US’s Universal Alloy Corporation.

Expressing his impression of Da Nang’s role as a cultural hub, he revealed that the US diplomatic mission in Vietnam will jointly hold the annual music and community festival Bridgefest 2022 in Da Nang.



Knapper added that he had also held a working session with the University of Da Nang to seek ways to improve creativity among local students and youths, as well as facilitate exchanges with US educational establishments.



According to the ambassador, Boeing is looking to expand its supply chain and build an aviation component factory in Vietnam, which is in line with the city’s investment promotion strategy.

He pledged to encourage Boeing staff to visit Da Nang to learn about opportunities and hoped that more US firms will successfully do business in the city.



Statistics from the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs showed that the US now ranks third among 50 countries and territories investing in Da Nang, accounting for nearly 16% of the total registered capital. Currently, there are 61 projects worth 700 million USD by US investors and joint-ventures in the city.



Da Nang has also sealed official partnerships with the US cities of Oakland, Pittsburgh and Houston./.