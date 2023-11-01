Olympics 2024: Vietnamese women lose to Japan, end hopes for final round of qualifying
The Vietnamese women's football team’s dream went up in smoke after they lost 0-2 to Japan in a Group C match of the 2024 Paris Olympics second qualifying round.
The Vietnamese players put in a tremendous effort during the first half. Many times, they even managed to penetrate the opponent's penalty area. However, in the 39th minute, an impressive combination from the Japanese team resulted in the opening goal for them.
In the second half, Japan increased their pace and applied pressure, while the Vietnamese team’s defence was not up to par, allowing Moriya to score the second goal, making it 2-0 in the 54th minute.
With this result, the Vietnamese girls failed to move to the final round of qualifying of the Paris Olympics 24./.