Culture - Sports HCM City night concert to honour world’s most famous composers A concert featuring works by Beethoven, Chopin and Grieg, the three most beloved 19th century European composers in the history of world music, will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) on November 11, HBSO announced on November 1.

