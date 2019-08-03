A house collapses in Pandeglang of Banten province of Indonesia due to the quake (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – At least one person was killed and four others injured after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Java and Sumatra islands on August 2, Indonesian authorities said on August 3.

Initial reports said the quake had an intensity of 7.4 on the Richter scale. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake struck, but was withdrawn hours later.



According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, the dead victim was a woman who suffered a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Pecangsari. More than 1,000 others have been evacuated to temporary shelters.



Over 100 buildings were damaged, while 34 houses were collapsed totally.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo instructed competent agencies, including Indonesia’s disaster management agency and military forces to work together to overcome quake consequences.



He also ordered the agencies to keep a close watch on situations after the quake for prompt actions, and especially ensure safety for people in affected areas.



The Indonesian President called on people to stay vigilant and follow official information from functional agencies.



Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".



Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.-VNA