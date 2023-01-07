Videos Hong Kong hopes to welcome more Vietnamese students Hong Kong (China) recently continued to adjust its policy to attract talent, and the door is now wide open for students and highly-qualified workers, including Vietnamese, to study or work.

Society Da Nang appreciates foreigners’ contributions to local development Leaders of the central city of Da Nang hailed contributions by the community of foreigners to local development at a meeting held on January 6, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society HCM City leaders meet outstanding overseas Vietnamese ahead of Tet Ho Chi Minh City held a get-together on January 7 for outstanding overseas Vietnamese who return home to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.