Society ​ Embassy holds Lunar New Year celebration in Singapore The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on January 4 held a Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration that gathered its staff and representatives of the Vietnamese expatriate community.

Society Vietnam Airlines opens pilot training school in Kien Giang The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Viet Flight Training have inaugurated a flight school at Rach Gia airport, the first civil pilot training facility in Kien Giang province and the southern region.

Society Vietnam must reduce gender imbalance at birth: official Gender imbalance at birth in Vietnam must be rectified, or it will produce unpredictable consequences and threaten population stability and the sustainable development of the country, the Ministry of Health’s General Office for Population and Family Planning said.

Society Former director of AIC sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment for bribery The Hanoi People’s Court on January 4 passed sentences against 36 defendants for violations related to equipment procurement bidding packages for a hospital project at Dong Nai General Hospital.