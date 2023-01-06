“Zero-dong minimart” programme launched to support the needy ahead of Tet
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC (PNJ) have jointly launched a “zero-dong mini supermarket” programme as part of the efforts to care for the needy in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important annual festival of Vietnamese people that falls in late January.
Shoppers at a“zero-dong mini supermarket” (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC (PNJ) have jointly launched a “zero-dong mini supermarket” programme as part of the efforts to care for the needy in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important annual festival of Vietnamese people that falls in late January.
The programme, which aims to serve 20,000 needy residents with a total cost of over 10 billion VND (425,803 USD), is running from January 5-8 in District 1, Phu Nhuan, Binh Tan, and Hoc Mon districts, and Thu Duc city.
Addressing the launching ceremony, President of the VFF chapter in HCM City Tran Kim Yen said the programme is expected to bring a warm and joyful festival to all people in the city.
Each shopper can get free necessary commodities, food and foodstuff with a total value of 400,000 VND (17 USD), she said.
Alongside, the VFF Committee of the city and its members have also implemented many other programmes to ensure all local residents enjoy a warm festival.
Accordingly, 39,188 Tet gifts worth 1-2 million VND (43-85 USD) each funded from the "Fund for the poor”, Fund “For the national sea and islands – For the fatherland frontline", and the relief fund of the city, along with about 20,500 others donated by local businesses will be provided to disadvantaged people in the city.
In this Tet festival, HCM City plans to spend more than 43.36 billion VND (1.85 million USD) to care for needy people in the city./.