At an urgent meeting of Vinh Long authorities to respond to the latest OVID-19 case in the province (Photo: VNA)

– One new case of COVID-19 was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 26, which was a person illegally entering the country in Vinh Long who was immediately put into quarantine, ccording to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.The 1,440th patient was a 32-year-old Vietnamese citizen who returned to his home in the southern province through an illegal border crossing on December 24.Right after he arrived at home, his family reported to the local police so as to have him put into quarantine and tested. His sample turned out positive on December 26.All F1 and F2 people of the case have been traced and quarantined in line with regulations.A total of 17,107 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.The number of recoveries was 1,303 and fatalities remain at 35.Among patients still under treatment, eight have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, eight twice and eight thrice./.