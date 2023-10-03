One shot dead at Bangkok’s shopping mall
Rescuers taking victims in the shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon shopping mall to the hospital. (Photo: Reuters/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Thai police arrested a 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, that killed one person on October 3.
Thailand's emergency services said a woman had been killed and six others wounded, five of them critically, correcting an earlier statement that three people had died, Reuters reported.
Hundreds of shoppers fled the luxury shopping mall as they heard the gunshots.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin extended his sympathy to families of the victims, and ordered the Royal Thai Police to investigate and follow the situation./.