World Thailand strives to become upper-income country by 2027 The government will turn Thailand into an upper-income nation within four years, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on October 2.

World Singapore cracks down on money laundering Singapore will form an inter-ministerial panel to review its anti-money laundering regime and draw lessons from its recent crackdown on one of the largest money laundering cases, said Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo on October 3.

World Shooting in Bangkok’s shopping mall kills at least three At least three people were killed and three were injured during a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on October 3.

ASEAN ASEAN, Canada to conclude trade deal by 2025 ASEAN and Canada are aiming to conclude the negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) by 2025, and both sides have recently moved a step closer to the goal.