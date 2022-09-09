Health AI helping to save more lives of stroke victims Thousands of stroke patients hospitalised in HCM City's People's Hospital 115 over the past three years have been saved by RAPID, an artificial intelligence software.

Health Vietnam attends 44th Int’l Committee of Military Medicine Congress Vietnam is among the 66 military medical delegations gathering in the Belgian capital city of Brussels for the 44th International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) World Congress held from September 5 – 9.