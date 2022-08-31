Health Vietnam logs 3,241 new COVID-19 cases on August 30 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,408,952 with 3,241 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 30, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 3,195 new COVID-19 cases on August 26 An additional 3,195 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on August 26, making it the fourth consecutive day the number of daily infections has exceeded the 3,000 mark.