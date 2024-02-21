The online exhibition consists of three parts. The first part introduces an overview of great literary authors in the 19th and 20th centuries such as Nguyen Cong Tru, Cao Ba Quat, Nguyen Khuyen, Nguyen Truong To, Phan Boi Chau, Phan Chau Trinh and Nguyen Quang Bich.

Meanwhile, the second part refers the cases related to examination and non-examination literature which were recorded in the royal documents from Nguyen Dynasty.

Finally, the third part introduces the special position of literature in the royal court of the Nguyen Dynasty.

Among the exhibits, many documents are published for the first time./.

VNA