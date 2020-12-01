Business Registered capital of newly-established enterprises up in 11 months The number of companies set up during the first 11 months of this year was down year-on-year but total registered capital increased, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Experts seek ways for sustainable, transparent real estate market Experts gathered at a recent conference in HCM City to discuss measures to develop a transparent and sustainable property market in Vietnam in the next 10-15 years.

Business FDI forecast to flow into supporting industries Foreign direct investment in supporting industries is expected to spike in the coming months as more and more foreign companies establish production facilities in Vietnam and seek to develop supply chains here, experts said.