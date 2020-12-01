Online forum introduces potential of Halal food
An online forum was held in Hanoi on November 30 to introduce the potential of the global Halal food market and the opportunities for Vietnam, with over 300 delegates from home and abroad taking part.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - An online forum was held in Hanoi on November 30 to introduce the potential of the global Halal food market and the opportunities for Vietnam, with over 300 delegates from home and abroad taking part.
It was the first time such a forum had been co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to raise public awareness about market potential and measures to help Vietnamese firms effectively access the Halal supply chain.
Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Hoang Quang Phong, said the Halal market is growing rapidly and covers Asia, the Middle East - Africa, Europe, and the Americas, and includes food, cosmetics, and services.
The forum also afforded Vietnamese companies the chance to link with major importers from Europe, India, Turkey, the UAE, Oman, Morocco, and the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
According to Phong, there are nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide and expenditure on Halal food is estimated at 1.4 trillion USD this year and forecast to jump to 15 trillion USD by 2050.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan suggested ministries, agencies, and localities continue to work on suggestions from businesses, associations, and Halal certification agencies to help enterprises effectively join the global Halal production and supply chain.
Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi said Vietnamese agencies abroad will continue to assist domestic companies in accessing Halal markets worldwide, especially in major Halal food centres, contributing to expanding people-to-people exchange between Vietnam and Islamic countries and promoting cultural exchange and tourism from Islamic nations to Vietnam.
On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition on outstanding Halal products and Vietnamese products that meet Halal standards, such as tea, coffee, sachi inchi seeds, and seafood, was also held./.
It was the first time such a forum had been co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to raise public awareness about market potential and measures to help Vietnamese firms effectively access the Halal supply chain.
Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Hoang Quang Phong, said the Halal market is growing rapidly and covers Asia, the Middle East - Africa, Europe, and the Americas, and includes food, cosmetics, and services.
The forum also afforded Vietnamese companies the chance to link with major importers from Europe, India, Turkey, the UAE, Oman, Morocco, and the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
According to Phong, there are nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide and expenditure on Halal food is estimated at 1.4 trillion USD this year and forecast to jump to 15 trillion USD by 2050.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan suggested ministries, agencies, and localities continue to work on suggestions from businesses, associations, and Halal certification agencies to help enterprises effectively join the global Halal production and supply chain.
Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi said Vietnamese agencies abroad will continue to assist domestic companies in accessing Halal markets worldwide, especially in major Halal food centres, contributing to expanding people-to-people exchange between Vietnam and Islamic countries and promoting cultural exchange and tourism from Islamic nations to Vietnam.
On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition on outstanding Halal products and Vietnamese products that meet Halal standards, such as tea, coffee, sachi inchi seeds, and seafood, was also held./.