Online meeting discusses Vietnam-RoK cooperation in television, animation
An attendee of the 2023 BizMatching Agent Online B2B Meeting. (Photo courtesy of KOCCA Vietnam)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The Korea Creative Content Agency Vietnam Office (KOCCA Vietnam) has launched an online seminar to promote content cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The 2023 BizMatching Agent Online B2B Meeting, held from June 27-28, aims to support the collaboration between Vietnamese and Korean content, as well as to help Korean content companies enter the Vietnamese market.
The event was specifically focused on the fields of television and animation and attracted 28 companies from both countries. It provided a platform for these companies to conduct business consultations, exchange knowledge and expertise, and explore potential opportunities for collaboration.
Following the State visit of the RoK President to Vietnam, the meeting was held with even higher expectations and attracted more companies, demonstrating the continuing popularity of Korean content.
One notable aspect of this BizMatching Meeting was the participation of a majority of Over-The-Top (OTT) platform companies that are expanding in Vietnam. The platform is a type of media streaming service that delivers video, audio, and other forms of content over the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite television service.
Director of KOCCA Vietnam Hong Jeong Yong said: “'To provide the most practical assistance to South Korean content producers, we must expand the network of content buyers in Vietnam and continuously strive to support content companies in both countries to operate when they invest in Vietnam in the future.”
KOCCA Vietnam is currently preparing for two Biz-matching events that are expected to take place in August and September, as well as the upcoming Korean-Vietnamese Character Festival, which will be held in the southern province of Binh Duong from September 14-17.
KOCCA is a government agency dedicated to promoting the development of the RoK's content industry, including television, animation, music, and games, among other things./.