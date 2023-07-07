Society Nearly 72,300 labourers sent abroad in H1 Vietnam sent nearly 72,300 labourers abroad in the first half of 2023, accounting for 65.72% of the whole year plan, and 1.55 times higher than the same period last year.

Society Famous ‘pho’ restaurant owner brings the dish to island soldiers for free Vu Ngoc Vuong from Nam Truc district of Nam Dinh province is famous for running a chain of ’pho’ (rice noodle soup with beef or chicken) restaurants in Hanoi, selling around two to three thousand bowls daily.

Society Blackpink tour organiser apologises over nine-dash line map K-pop music group Blackpink's tour organiser on July 6 issued an apology over its use of China's nine-dash line map, which Vietnam considers an infringement of its territory and sovereignty.

Society Dak Lak incident a serious violation of law: spokesperson Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang has affirmed that the incident in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak is a serious and organised violation of the law, causing serious disruptions to social security and order, and so will be handled in line with the law.