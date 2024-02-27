“When my child's sickness became more severe, we were very sad, but we had to hold back our tears.”

“My child would vomit as soon as he drank just a little bit of water. He could neither sit nor lie down. He was so tired that the doctors said he would live only two or three days more.”

There was a burning desire of mothers like this for their children to survive, after witnessing their suffering from the torment of cruel diseases, like perforated lungs and dilated cardiomyopathy.

On the eve of the traditional lunar new year, hundreds of doctors and nurses at the Central Military Hospital No 108 put aside family gatherings, to perform a multi-organ transplant from a donor to a female patient.

Earlier, in January, doctors at the Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi successfully performed multi-organ transplants from two donors to eight patients, including an 8-year-old girl weighing just 18 kg.

More than 30 years ago, organ transplants were a distant dream for patients with organ failure and for Vietnam’s medical community. But now the country’s organ transplant sector has made significant strides forward, catching up with the rest of the world.

Its recent successes in heart and lung transplants have garnered global recognition for Vietnam’s medical community./.

VNA