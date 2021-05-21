Organisers of illegal emigration to RoK imprisoned
The Hanoi People’s Court on May 20 afternoon announced penalties for eight defendants involved in brokering and organising illegal travel on a special flight to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in late 2018.
A view of the trial on May 20 (Photo: VNA)
The eight defendants were given prison sentences, ranging from 16 months and 11 days to five years, for organising and brokering illegal emigration under Article 349 of the 2015 Penal Code.
The jury concluded that in early 2018, taking advantage of several people’s demand for working in the RoK and the State’s policy of creating the necessary conditions for businesses to connect and promote investment and business links with foreign partners through participating in overseas trips by leaders’ working delegations, the defendants received money from six people to disguise them as entrepreneurs to join a business delegation and travel on a special flight to the RoK.
Four of the six people illegally migrating to the RoK have returned to Vietnam./.