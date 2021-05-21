Society ILO, MoLISA beef up cooperation The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 20 regarding cooperation in accelerating the implementation of ILO conventions in Vietnam for the 2021-2030 period.

Society Trial opens in case of organising and brokering illegal travel to RoK The People’s Court of Hanoi on May 20 opened a trial regarding the organising and brokering of illegal travel to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a flight transporting a delegation of the National Assembly (NA) in late 2018.

Society Webinar shares poems and memories of President Ho Chi Minh Stories about President Ho Chi Minh’s wise mind and vision and his simple lifestyle and humanity were shared at a webinar held by the permanent mission of Vietnam to the United Nations with renowned poet Tran Dang Khoa on the occasion of the late leader’s 131st birthday on May 19.

Society Incense offering in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 offered incense and flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs at Nga Ba Giong memorial and Gieng nuoc hospital relic site in Hoc Mon district, Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the late leader’s 131st birthday (May 19).