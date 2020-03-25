Society Ho Chi Minh City shuts down entertainment places Starting from 18:00 on March 24, Ho Chi Minh City temporarily shut down all public entertainment facilities, restaurants, fitness clubs and beauty salons to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Society COVID-19: Vietnamese citizens in Laos, Thailand advised to stay calm Vietnamese citizens in Laos and Thailand should stay calm and limit going out and returning home at this time as the COVID-19 is developing complicatedly.

Society Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus A total 152 trains have been suspended as travel demand plummets due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, leaving the railway sector facing losses of 90 billion VND (3.8 million USD) since the outbreak began, according to the Ministry of Transport.