Society Infographic Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district lockdown lifted From January 30 to February 13, 6 people in Son Loi commune were detected with COVID-19. As of February 26, all 6 patients were cured and discharged from hospital.

Society VietnamPlus e-newspaper launches Russian version The launch of the Russian version has contributed to helping VietnamPlus e-newspaper better foster the long-standing relationship between Vietnam and Russia and provide a fast, reliable news source.

Society Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19 The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.

World RoK confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishap The Coast Guard of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has confirmed the identities of the five Vietnamese sailors who went missing in a fishing boat fire off the country’s Jeju island on March 4.