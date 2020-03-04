Ten outstanding Vietnamese youths in 2019 announced
Truong The Dieu (R) wins silver medal at the world championships of vocational skills (WorldSkills 2019) in Kazan, Russia. (Photo: vov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ten winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2019 were announced on March 3.
All of them showed outstanding achievements in national construction and defence, specifically in the fields of science and creativity, production, business and startups, security and safety, sports, culture and art, and social activities in the year.
They include Truong The Dieu, who brought home a silver medal in Computer Numerical Controlled (CNC) Milling at the 45th World Skills Competition (WorldSkills 2019); and Nguyen Khanh Linh, a student of physics at the Lam Son Specialised High school for Gifted Students in Thanh Hoa.
The Nghe An-born Dieu had spent three years of practice before he obtained the highest achievement for Vietnam after the country’s seven participations at the tournament.
Meanwhile, Linh won a bronze medal at the Asian Physics Olympiad and a gold at the 2019 International Physics Olympiad, becoming the female contestant with the highest scores at the competition.
Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh makes her name into the list with various remarkable achievements in 2019. She triumphed at the women’s 10,000m, 5,000m and 3,000m steeplechase at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30), and seized two golds in the 5,000m and 3,000m steeplechase at the 2019 Taiwan Open Athletics Championships.
Major Tran Van Phuong, vice captain of Submarine 186 stationed in Da Nang city of Brigade 189 of the Vietnam People’s Navy; Dr Dinh Ngoc Thanh, a 33-year-old professor in training at the Information Technology and Communication Department of Soongsil University of the Republic of Korea; and Vo Minh Lam, an artist of the Tran Huu Trang cai luong (reformed opera) theatre in Ho Chi Minh City, are also honoured.
Other recipients of the title are police Captain Ngo Tuan Anh in Nghia Dan district of Nghe An; Le Anh Tien, CEO of Chatbot Vietnam; Le Anh Tuan, who launched about 300 free rides to take patients to the hospitals in over two years; and Hoang Hoa Trung, leader of a charitable group.
The award ceremony is slated for March 26, the founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.
The annual Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award is presented to 10 youngsters under 35 with excellent performances in their areas of specialty over the years, and especially in the year for which they have been nominated./.
