Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 200 outstanding entrepreneurs and enterprises of Hanoi will be honoured at a ceremony which will be held on November 10.



The information was announced by Mac Quoc Anh, vice president of the Hanoi Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Association (HANOISME) on October 12.



The event will be organised by HANOISME in collaboration with the municipal departments of Planning and Investment, Industry and Trade, Culture and Sports, and the Hanoi Promotion Agency. It aims to honour collectives and individuals who have made outstanding performance in production and business, and actively taken part in social welfare activities, contributing to the city’s development.



The event will see the presence of representatives from central and Hanoi agencies, foreign diplomats and nearly 200 companies representing more than 251,000 enterprises in the city, he said./.