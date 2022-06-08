Doing procedures for enjoying unemployment insurance benefits - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 16.7 million people nationwide joined social insurance and unemployment insurance as of the end of May, equivalent to 33.81 percent of the total workforce, an increase of over 507,000 people over the same period in 2021.



According to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS), over 1.46 million people are expected to participate in compulsory social insurance and nearly 980,000 in voluntary social insurance in the remaining months of the year.



The social insurance sector will coordinate with other sectors and localities to focus on developing the number of participants, especially those joining voluntary insurance forms.



Attention will be paid to speeding up administrative reform, applying information technology in management and administration activities in order to make it easier for people and employees to access and benefit from insurance policies, the VSS said./.