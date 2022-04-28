Society Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) convenes 36th General Assembly The 36th General Assembly of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) opened in Giao Thuy district of Nam Dinh province on April 27, drawing more than 550 delegates.

Society 4.4 million preschool students miss school in 2021-22 Closures have affected up to 4.4 million preschool children over the 2021-22 period when the COVID-19 outbreak worsened in Vietnam, according to the education ministry.

Society Representative hailed for contributions to Vietnam-WHO ties Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on April 27 hosted a reception for Dr Kidong Park, the outgoing Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam, during which he spoke highly of Park’s contributions to the growth in partnership between Vietnam and WHO.

Society Dong Nai lays martyrs of Rung Sac commando to rest A memorial and burial ceremony was held in Nhon Trach district of the Central Highlands province of Dong Nai to lay to rest 28 martyrs of Army Corp 10 under the Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Commando.