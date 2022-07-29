Society Localities speed up disbursement in support of pandemic-hit labourers So far, more than 138,300 labourers in Ho Chi Minh City have received housing rent support under the Prime Minister’s decision, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Toll collection company extends free ETC tag attachment until August 5 The VETC Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd (VETC) has announced that it extends a free programme to attach electronic toll collection (ETC) tags for vehicles until August 5 with various forms.

Society Measures needed to solve Hanoi parking problems With the public transport system unable to fully cope with demands of commuters, an increasing number of personal vehicles in Hanoi is putting further pressure on the city’s infrastructure, especially parking facilities and services.

Society Vietnam offers retirees comfortable lifestyle, lower living cost: US magazine Vietnam is a very affordable place to retire, especially for adventurous retirees who appreciate the country's beaches, scenery, food, history, and culture, said a recent article on the website of US based Travel + Leisure magazine.