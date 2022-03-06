At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – More than 2,000 people of different ages took part in an "ao dai" (Vietnamese long traditional dress) parade on March 6, as part of the eight Ho Chi Minh City "Ao dai" Festival.

The event, themed "I Love Vietnamese ao dai", was jointly organised by HCM City's Department of Tourism, Women’s Union and other agencies. It marks the 1982nd anniversary of the Trung sisters’ Uprising, and 112th International Women’s Day and welcomes the 13th National Women’s Congress.

Spectators enjoyed a special "ao dai" parade with bicycles or on the double-decker bus. These images are familiar to visitors when coming to HCM city, contributing to promoting a lively and modern city that is still attached to national cultural values.



Within the framework of the event, the Women's Economic Development Support Committee and the Office of the municipal’s Women’s Union received a third-class Labour Order for outstanding contributions to the cause of construction and defence of the city and the country over the past 5 years.

The "ao dai" festival, which runs from March 5 to April 15, aims to introduce the beauty and convenience of "ao dai", making it familiar costumes of people in contribution to preserving the nation’s cultural identity and promoting the image of the country and Vietnamese people./.