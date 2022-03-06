A national dress show at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The eight Ho Chi Minh City "Ao dai" (traditional long dress) Festival kicked off on March 5 at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street with the presentation of excellent collections of famous designers.



The event, which will last until April 15, aims to introduce the beauty and convenience of "ao dai", making it familiar costumes of people in contribution to preserving the nation’s cultural identity and promoting the image of the country and Vietnamese people.



The opening ceremony saw the display of more than 300 "ao dai" models from 15 outstanding collections by renowned local designers.



Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the festival is of special significance as it takes place at the time when Vietnam and HCM City in particular are flexibly adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and gradually restoring socio-economic activities.



The event is a vivid testament to the city’s internal strength and affirms the reinvigoration of the tourism sector, she said.





An ao dai collection show at the event. (Photo: VNA)

A wide range of cultural activities within the framework of the festival including an "ao dai" parade themed ‘Aspiration for Peace’ with the participation of more than 2,000 people, art performances, an "ao dai" exhibition and an "ao dai" design competition, among others.

Local authorities are also encouraging people working in district administration units, government agencies, schools and universities throughout the city to wear "ao dai" during March./.