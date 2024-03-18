Society Vietnam's banh mi named world's most delicious sandwich Vietnamese banh mi (baguette) has been ranked first in the list of the top 100 sandwiches in the world by international food website Taste Atlas.

Society Experts seek measures for Dien Bien tourism to thrive Policy-makers and scholars gathered in Dien Bien province on March 17 to discuss measures to optimise the potential and advantages of the northwestern locality in boosting sustainable tourism development.

Society Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship – Viettel 2024 opens in Hanoi More than 2,000 Vietnamese candidates joined the national qualifying round of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC) in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang after its opening ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 17.

Society 2024 National Press Festival wraps up The 2024 National Press Festival wrapped up in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.