Son La (VNA) – The People’s Court of the northwestern province of Son La handed out 10 death penalties and one life sentence to members of a drug trafficking ring during trials from June 1-5.

The eleven defendants were found guilty of trafficking 21kg of drugs.

Investigation found that from June 2020 to January 16, 2021, the defendants illegally traded the drugs, including methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine, several times.

Under Vietnamese law, anyone found trafficking or possessing more than 600 grammes of heroin faces the death penalty./.