Illustrative image (Photo: ictnews.vietnamnet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC)’s automatic monitoring system has so far detected more than 450 domain names, including 357 international ones, with signs of violation related to e-commerce and banking.



In the first half of 2022, the centre completed the development of a tool to automatically review website domain names, which has helped review and handle those with infringement signs, especially related to e-commerce and banking.

According to Director of VNNIC Nguyen Hong Thang, in May alone, the centre coordinated with relevant agencies to provide information on 47 domain names with violations, including 42 international ones.



The unit also suspended the operation of 23 domain names with infringement, including 17 international ones.



In the remainder of 2022, the VNNIC will put an automatic monitoring process into operation to early detect, prevent and handle violations on the internet./.