Vietnam ranks eighth in IPv6 adoption worldwide
Vietnam’s Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) adoption rate reached 45 percent, ranking second in ASEAN and eighth globally, up two places from 2020, according to the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC).
In Vietnam, 34 million mobile and 11 million Internet subscribers are using IPv6 services, and the figures have been on the rise over the past two years.
Some organisations and businesses posting the highest IPv6 transition rate as of August 2021 included the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and FPT Telecom, among others.
Vietnamese firms are advised to build IPv6 adoption planning and efficiently apply digital resources and infrastructure.
IPv6 is expected to meet Vietnam’s demand to offer new and quality services such as Internet of Things, 4G-LTE and 5G networks, contributing to digital transformation and digital government building./.