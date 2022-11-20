Leading digital travel platform booking.com launched the Travel Sustainable Badge programme in 2021, to provide travellers with credible information to make a sustainable choice on their trips.



With the release of the platform’s Sustainable Travel Report 2022, which contains insights gathered from more than 30,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories, sustainable travel is a global trend.

Some 96% of Vietnamese travellers confirmed that sustainable tourism is important to them.



Therefore, Vietnamese accommodation providers have spared no effort to improve practices and meet standards for sustainable lodging facilities./.

VNA