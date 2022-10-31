The magazine says Vietnam has a little something for every kind of honeymooner.

It suggested visiting the Valley of Love in Da Lat or enjoying the scenic views of Fansipan mountain in Sapa for those who like to hike.

For couples looking for a honeymoon filled with food and culture, it is recommended that they go to Hanoi city, the capital of Vietnam.

Honeymooners searching out beaches, spa, and relaxation will want to head to Con Dao, a group of islands off the coast that offers a honeymoon filled with white-sand beaches and scenic trails./.

VNA