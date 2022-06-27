Hanoi (VNA) - The rate of internet users in Vietnam has increased to 70.3% of the population over the last two decades, heard a recent forum themed “The future of Internet” hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long underlined the need for Vietnam to speed up internet development in a quick, modern and sustainable manner towards narrowing digital gap and universalising the internet to all people.





The view of the forum (Photo: http://www.hanoimoi.com.vn/)

Attention should be paid to developing core network infrastructure and domestic internet network through expanding domestic internet connections and converting the entire Vietnamese internet networks to the next-generation Internet Protocol (IPv6), he said, underlining the need for a modern and open policy in the field.

Participants agreed that the internet has become an essential need of the people, which is the foundation for developing digital economy and digital society in Vietnam.

At the forum, representatives of management agencies, local and international experts discussed challenges to the integration process; general development trends; internet technology; and solutions to internet development in the country./.