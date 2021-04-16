Over 8,700 violations handled on first day of traffic safety campaign
Traffic police nationwide detected and dealt with over 8,700 cases of traffic rule violation on April 15, the first day of a campaign launched to ensure traffic order and safety for the April 30 and May 1 holiday and the May 23 elections.
In handling the violations, police collected 9.9 billion VND (nearly 429,000 USD) in fines, detained 34 automobiles and 1,260 motorbikes, and revoked 915 driving licences.
Among the violations, relevant forces found 626 drivers exceeding the legal limit for "drunk driving" and five others using drugs, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.
During the campaign from April 15 to June 14, police will intensify monitoring and patrol on roads, waterways and railways while striving to minimise traffic congestion and illegal motorbike racing.
Maj. Gen. Le Xuan Duc, deputy head of the Traffic Police Department, said at the launch on April 15 that the campaign aims to reduce the numbers of accident cases and related deaths and injured people, and especially, prevent extremely serious accident cases.
The traffic police will also accompany leaders of the Party, State, and National Election Council during the inspection of the election organisation, and protect the transportation of ballot boxes, he added./.