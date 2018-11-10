In recent years, numerous Vietnamese artists have gained their name on the global stage for classical music, like violinist Bui Cong Duy, pianists Dang Thai Son and Luu Hong Quang. Many of them have returned home in many music projects with a view to sharing the love for chamber music with Vietnamese audience. Let’s take a look at the story of pianist Luu Hong Quang to understand more about the aspiration of overseas Vietnamese artists.

Born into an artistic family with his father having taught at Viet Nam National Academy of Music, Luu Hong Quang has nurtured his passion for music and especially the piano since a little boy.

Despite his young age of 28, Quang has in his hands plenty of prestigious international awards, including first prize at the Chopin Piano Contest and third prize at the Val Tidone International Music Competition, among others.

His schedule is tight yet he has never turned down any invitations to come back to Vietnam as for him, his home country has great potential for classical music to thrive.

Quang is among numerous overseas Vietnamese who always dedicate their time and efforts to the development of their home country.-VNA