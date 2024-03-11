Overseas Vietnamese people in Macau perform at the gathering. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Macau (China) held a gathering on March 10 to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2024 and International Women’s Day (March 8).

Representatives from Macau authorities, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, and overseas Vietnamese people in Macau attended the event.

Consul Nguyen Tuan Anh from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau extended best wishes to the Vietnamese community here, particularly women.

He applauded the Overseas Vietnamese Association for its good performance during the past time and expected that the association members will actively take part in activities to promote the image of Vietnam and Vietnamese people in the host locality.

He hoped that the association will work with the Consulate General to call on Macau authorities to lift visa restrictions for Vietnamese tourists and workers.

He asked the associations in Hong Kong and Macau to continue to strengthen their connections and solidarity to further develop the Vietnamese communities in the two localities.

Duong Trung Duc, President of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Macau said that this year, the association will continue promoting Vietnamese culture and cuisine as well as consolidating solidarity in the Vietnamese community.

On this occasion, Consult Nguyen Tuan Anh awarded the certificates of merit to Vietnamese individuals and collectives in Macau for their contributions to the association and their homeland.

About 7,800 Vietnamese workers are in Macau, most of them are female domestic helpers or staff at restaurants and hotels. As Macau's economy is recovering from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Vietnamese workers in Macau is expected to rise gradually./.