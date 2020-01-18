Society PM offers incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders offered incense at a temple dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh on Ba Vi mountain in Hanoi on January 18.

Society HCM City gets busy with flower festivals, markets ahead of Tet Several flower festivals and markets opened across Ho Chi Minh City on January 17, adding to the festive air in the city as the traditional New Year (Tet) festival is nearing.

Society Vietnamese expats in Cambodia gather for Tet celebrations Vietnamese expatriates and businesses in Cambodia gathered at the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations in Phnom Penh on January 17, as the biggest Vietnamese traditional festival only about a week away.