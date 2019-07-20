In an attempt to assist former overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia in stabilising their lives as returning home, Binh Phuoc provincial authorities have deployed numerous practical measures.

Phan Thanh Liem, a former overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia, had never thought of having a concrete house until today. When first returning from Cambodia, he had to live on a floating house in Can Don Lake.

He told reporters: "I used to have a very difficult life living inside a floating house. Now I’m care-free. With this concrete house, now I can totally focus my mind on making money."

Besides accommodation assistance, Bu Gia Map district government has also provided former overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia with health insurance. Their kids are also sent to local schools. They also have access to preferential loans to stabilize their lives.

According to statistics, there have been 352 households with 1,544 former overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia in Binh Phuoc province. The province has spent 623,500 USD on land allocation and house building for former overseas Vietnamese community in the 2016-2020 period. Given their difficult living condition, local government have proactively provided them with proper and timely assistance so that they can soon stabilise their lives.-VNA