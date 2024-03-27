Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ben Tre take action to fight IUU fishing The numbers of vessels and fishermen in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau infringing upon foreign waters have decreased remarkably over the past five years thanks to its efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to a report released by the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Vietnamese corporate culture takes centre stage at Japan conference An international conference popularising Vietnamese corporate culture to Asia-Pacific nations took place in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba on March 26.

Society US organisation-funded project benefits poor households in Tra Vinh Eighteen cooperatives with 70 households engaging in cow breeding and 14 households specialising in beekeeping in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have benefited from a livelihood support project financed by Samaritan’s Purse International Relief (SPIR) – a US non-profit organisation (NGO).

Society Vietnam joins proceedings of ICJ's climate change opinion The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, has submitted a request to join the proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on climate change.