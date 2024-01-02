OVs in Malaysia gather for New Year celebration (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A get-together for overseas Vietnamese in Malaysia to welcome New Year 2024 has been held by the Liaison Committee of Vietnamese People in Penang state recently.



Malaysia’s law on marriage and family, as well as the rights and obligations of Vietnamese labourers abroad, was the focus of the event, according to Nguyen Thi Thu Hong, head of the Liaison Committee of Vietnamese People in Penang state, Malaysia.



With more than 10,000 OVs, including up to 3,000 Vietnamese brides, Penang is the state with the largest number of Vietnamese people living and working in Malaysia.



In 2023, the committee helped more than 20 of those with difficult circumstances, even mistreated, tortured, and scammed. Therefore, within the get-together, the committee invited lawyer Tharumarajah to introduce the marriage and family law of the host country, the rights of Vietnamese brides, and the risks they can encounter if they do not register their marriage.



Participants were also updated on the rights and obligations of labourers working in Malaysia as well as the latest laws on health insurance, and compensation insurance for accidents and death.



Nguyen Ba Tan, second secretary in charge of the community from the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, said the programme demonstrates the spirit of solidarity among the Vietnamese community in the country.



The Vietnamese community abroad is an inseparable part of the country and an important factor contributing to strengthening cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and countries around the world, he stressed./.