A Vietnamese entrepreneur has won the Golden Lion Award of Russia's St. Petersburg city for his effective contributions to developing relations between the Russian locality and its global and regional partners.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 20 urged Phu Yen to exert efforts so as to attract more investment into key projects, thus creating breakthroughs for the locality's development.

The Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has warned localities in the Mekong Delta to prepare plans to cope with saltwater intrusion.

The tree planting festival initiated by President Ho Chi Minh has beeen a tradition in Vietnam for more than 60 years, encouraging afforestation and forest protection and greatly contributing to national development.