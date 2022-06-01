The Children's Day, a colour painting by Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, from the Hope Village in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

A collection of 50 paintings by children with disabilities, orphans and underprivileged is on display at the city’s Fine Arts Museum to mark Children’s Day (June 1).Deputy director of the museum Nguyen Thi Trinh said the exhibition has been organised by the city’s association for children with disabilities and orphans, Hope Village and the museum for the second time.The first edition of the exhibition was organised in 2018 with an aim of promoting desire and love of arts among children, she said.Most of paintings, which were created from wax, colour wax and water colour on papers, expressed dreams and hopes of the underprivileged children group in future life.Trinh added that the museum plans to offer an artwork camp where children and the children with disabilities could create themselves paintings on the knowledge and skills learned from different centres.They have dreams of being teachers, doctors, and pilots when they grow up.The free exhibition runs until June 20./.