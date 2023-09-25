Ham Nghi learned painting and sculpture techniques and dedicated his entire life to intense artistic activities as a painter and a sculptor while exiled in Algiers.

After the failure of a movement against the French colonial rule, Ham Nghi was captured and exiled to Algeria, then a colony of France, in 1888.

During a visit to Vietnam, grandchild of King Ham Nghi, Dr Amandine Dabat, revealed that there are about 100 of his paintings that are still preserved./.

VNA