Paintings of King Ham Nghi auctioned in France
Nineteen paintings by King Ham Nghi were sold for 352,000 USD in total in an auction in Paris. Ham Nghi was the 8th King of the Nguyen Dynasty. He reigned for only one year, from 1884 to 1885.
Ham Nghi learned painting and sculpture techniques and dedicated his entire life to intense artistic activities as a painter and a sculptor while exiled in Algiers.
After the failure of a movement against the French colonial rule, Ham Nghi was captured and exiled to Algeria, then a colony of France, in 1888.
During a visit to Vietnam, grandchild of King Ham Nghi, Dr Amandine Dabat, revealed that there are about 100 of his paintings that are still preserved./.